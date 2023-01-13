Panchkula: Special camps to rectify errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra begin today

Panchkula, January 12
Special camps will be organised in the district from January 13 to 25 to rectify errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra (family Ids). Beneficiaries can visit the nearest camps and get their Parivar Pehchan Patra updated so that they can take advantage of various schemes of the government.
Disclosing this today, Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khanagwal said Parivar Pehchan Patra was an ambitious programme of the Haryana Government. Under the programme, an identity card has been made for each family. In order to make the benefits of government schemes available to people in a simple and accessible way, the schemes had been linked with family IDs. Now, ration cards had also been linked with these cards.
Varsha said citizens who were not able to avail of the benefits of the ration card due to an error in family income or other details while making family ID card, need to get their cards corrected.
