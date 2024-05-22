Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The UT Administration has announced a special casual leave on May 25 and public holiday on June 1 for all those employees who are registered voters in Haryana and Punjab parliamentary constituencies, respectively, where polling is to be held on these two days, under Section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.

According to the notification issued by the Administration, it will also be a paid holiday in industrial shops and commercial establishments, and for daily wage employees/casual workers.

June 1, 4 dry days in UT

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Excise and Taxation Commissioner has ordered the closure of all liquor vends/shops in Chandigarh and specified areas along the inter-state borders from 6 pm on May 30 to 6 pm on June 1. On the day of counting on June 4, the whole day will be dry day in areas within 3 km of inter-state borders with Haryana and Punjab.

During the dry days, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or substances of a similar nature shall be sold, given or distributed in any hotels, restaurants, taverns, clubs, community centres, CSD canteens, shops or public or private places within Chandigarh and the specified border areas.

The storage of liquor by individuals will be strictly curtailed and enforcement of restrictions on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises will be strictly implemented.

