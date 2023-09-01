Special children showcase talent

Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, organised a one-day Tricity Music Competition for persons with intellectual disabilities. A total of 50 contestants from GRIID Special School, SOREM, Discover Ability, Asha School, Chandimandir, Government Model Senior Secondary Schools from Sectors 38 and 15 showcased their vocal and instrumental music skills.

Plastic recycling workshop

Students and staff members of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a workshop on milk bag recycling to commemorate World Entrepreneurs Day. The workshop aimed at creating awareness and facilitating recycling of plastic milk bags. This was in consonance with the best practice of environmental sustainability promoted by the college.

Seminar on financial markets

The Entrepreneur and Corporate Relation Cell (ECRC) of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences organised a seminar on financial markets. Pankaj Singal, Chief Data Officer, Goldman Sachs, interacted with the students, followed by another interaction with Chander Nath Pandey from Multi Commodity Exchange, New Delhi.

Homage paid to former minister

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig on Thursday paid homage to (Dr) Pandit Mohan Lal, former Home, Finance and Education Minister of Punjab, and founder president, GGDSD College Society, Chandigarh, on his 24th death anniversary at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College.

Seven-day Vedic workshop ends

Panjab University's Sanskrit Department concluded its seven-day workshop titled "Vaidika Agnihotra: Vidhi tatha Mahatta". The aim was to make participants aware of the concepts and philosophy behind the ancient tradition of Agnihotra as well as train them in the performance of the same. Participants included teachers, staff members, research scholars and students.

Books on energy storage, 5G risks

Prof Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, released two books titled "Energy Storage Technologies in Grid Modernisation", edited by Dr Sandeep Dhundhara, Prof Yajvender Pal Verma and Prof Ashwani Kumar and "5G Cyber Risks and Mitigation", authored by Dr Sabhyata Soni, assistant professor, UIET. The first book has an overview of current development and research trends in energy storage technologies. The second book emerges as a guide for comprehending and circumventing the potential hazards tethered to the dynamic domain of 5G.