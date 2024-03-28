‘Special invitees’ attended UT sports panel meeting: RTI reply

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 27

In an unprecedented move, two non-members attended the last meeting of the standing committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council of Sports as “special invitees”, an RTI reply revealed.

The 11th meeting of this standing committee was held on December 12 under the chairmanship of Sanjay Tandon. As per the information received under the RTI (filed by this correspondent), besides the seven members (appointed by the UT Administrator), two more persons attended the meeting —which perhaps happened for the first time in recent times.

And, interestingly, all this happened when one of the special invitee has already been fighting legal battles against the department. On the complaint of this particular ‘special invitee’, the sports department officials had to face vigilance sleuths (at the Sector 42 Sports Complex) — for the first time (January this year) in the history of this department.

In addition, the department failed to provide a copy of approval (or any clause) which allows inviting non-members to such meetings.

The individual has allegedly filed series of complaints, even with the top official of the administration, after his ward was not selected in the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA). The invitee had not only legally challenged the trials, but also levelled allegations against the coaches.

Reacting to his compliant, a team of Chandigarh Vigilance Department “raided” the Sector 42 Sports Complex and questioned coaches in January. This individual also alleged the department didn’t follow the procedure for spotting “overage” players in the last edition of the All India Administrator’s Challenge Football Cup (last November) and again took the matter to the court. He has legally challenged the rejection of taking over the old Sector 17 football stadium by the sports department.

While the sports department officials avoided commenting on the issue, one of the sources claimed that objections were raised for his inclusion in the meeting.

“This individual is already fighting legal battles against the department. He is questioning the credibility of coaches, accusing the former and current officials, and even indulging in verbal spat with the clerical officials of the department. All this he started, after his ward was not selected in the state-run academy. A proper background check should have been made before inviting non-members to meetings,” said the official.

The matter to provide accommodations to other associations, at government owned sports complex, was also discussed at the meeting. “It was desired by the chairman that possibility of providing office room to associations on rental basis for conducting their meetings may be explored by the department,” stated the minutes of the meeting.

