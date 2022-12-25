Special kids in for treat on eve of Christmas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

A group of employees of a globally renowned software testing company joined hands with Society for the Rehabilitation of the Mentally Challenged (SOREM) and celebrated the festival with the specially-abled children of the school in Sector 36.

Children were treated to goodies and gifts by the software testing team, along with a fun ride with Santa Claus, who came riding on a cart filled with balloons.

Founded in 2008, the SOREM today is school to 162 children with moderate to severe intellectual disability.