Special kids in for treat on eve of Christmas

Chandigarh, December 24
A group of employees of a globally renowned software testing company joined hands with Society for the Rehabilitation of the Mentally Challenged (SOREM) and celebrated the festival with the specially-abled children of the school in Sector 36.
Children were treated to goodies and gifts by the software testing team, along with a fun ride with Santa Claus, who came riding on a cart filled with balloons.
Founded in 2008, the SOREM today is school to 162 children with moderate to severe intellectual disability.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...