Special lecture at NMIMS

The School of Law at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) organised a special lecture today. The city’s transgender activist, Dhananjay Chauhan, was the keynote speaker for the event. Dhananjay highlighted the historical presence of transgender individuals in Indian society, tracing their significance from the Vedic period to 1857.

World Health Day at RBU

The University School of Agriculture Sciences at Rayat Bahra University celebrated World Health Day today by organising a slogan-writing competition on the topic ‘Benefits of Eating Millets’ with the theme `My Health, My Right’. Over 75 students and faculty members participated in the event.

Campus placement drive at GCCBA

The training, placement and counselling cell at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, organised a campus placement drive. A total of 22 companies participated in the event, and 230 students were shortlisted for placements.

Annual prize distribution at PGGC

The 66th annual prize distribution function of the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, was held today. Over 650 trophies and prizes were awarded to students for their achievements in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. Additionally, a total of 50 students were felicitated, and 67 received the roll of honour for their achievements