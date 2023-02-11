Special OPD for neuro-linked eye ailments

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 10

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is running a special outpatient department facility for patients dealing with eye-related problems associated with neurological symptoms.

The field of neuro-ophthalmology is a perplexing amalgam, bringing the specialties of medicine, neurology, ophthalmology, oto-rhinology, neurosurgery and neuroradiology together.

Examining 50 patients daily at PGI We daily receive around 50 patients with complaints of headache and double vision or vision loss. Vision-related problems are often associated with brain and neuro-ophthalmology focuses on diagnosing these. — Dr Aastha Takkar, Department of Neurology

Neuro-ophthalmology is a subspecialty of ophthalmology and neurology that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of eye problems related to neurological conditions. Neuro-ophthalmologists have expertise in both neurological and ophthalmological disorders, which enables them to diagnose and treat complex conditions that involve both the nervous system and eyes.

“In our OPD, we daily receive around 50 patients who complain of headache with double vision or vision loss. We run a few tests to determine the neurological-related causes for eye-related problems. There is a complex relationship between the eye, optic nerve and brain. Vision-related problems are often associated with the brain and neuro-ophthalmology focuses on diagnosing these complex conditions,” says Dr Aastha Takkar from Department of Neurology.

“Often, patients are referred to us and the symptoms that prompt such a referral include those associated with optic nerve disease or diseases of the visual pathway (the nervous system component that connects the eyes to the brain). Sometimes, disorders such obesity or diabetes can also be associated with certain neuro-ophthalmological conditions,” says Dr Takkar.

Typical symptoms that could signify a neuro-ophthalmological problem include sudden decrease or loss of vision, eye stroke, double vision or diplopia, headaches, pupillary abnormalities, etc.

A national conference on neuro-ophthalmology — NCNO-2023 — organised by the Department of Neurology, PGI, also kickstarted today.

Key symptoms

Sudden decrease or loss of vision, eye stroke, double vision or diplopia, headaches, pupillary abnormalities