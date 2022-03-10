CAMPUS NOTES

Special seminar on light applications

Special seminar on light applications

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Department of Physics, Panjab University, organised a special seminar on the topic “The light: Applications in communication technology”. The seminar was held on the department premises with the consent of Prof Dr RK Puri, Chairperson, and under the charge of Prof Dr B Behra at BM Anand Auditorium. TNS

Lecture on Ashtanga Yoga

Chandigarh: A lecture on Ashtanga Yoga was organised by the Dayanand Chair for Vedic Studies, Panjab University. The lecture was titled “Dayanand Saraswati ki drishti mein Ashtangayoga”. TNS

NSS holds plantation drive at PU

Chandigarh: NSS in collaboration with Girls Hostel No. 5, Panjab University, organised a plantation drive during the ongoing iconic week celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam, Director, Directorate of Sports, was the chief guest on the occasion. TNS

Open house discussion

Chandigarh: The Department of Education, Panjab University, in collaboration with the National Council for Teacher Education organised an open house discussion on the national performance standards for Teachers at CIL/SAIF department Hall. TNS

DAV College win taekwondo meet

Chandigarh: DAV College, Sector 10, won the Panjab University Inter-College Taekwondo (Men) Championship, on Wednesday. GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed second position and GN College, Narangwal, stood third. Meanwhile, Ankit Sehwag won the -58kg event by defeating Shubham. Sahil claimed the third position. In the -68kg category, Sahil, Yuvraj Singh and Ashok Kumar claimed top three positions, respectively. In the -80kg category, Sachin Sharma, Lalit Kumar and Akash Tyagi claimed top three positions, respectively. Sanket won the +80kg final by defeating Anand Kumar and Virender claimed the third position. TNS

GGDSD College excel in Championships

Chandigarh: GGDSD College won the Panjab University Inter-College Rowing and Rugby Championships, recently. DAV College won the Panjab University Inter-College Rowing (women), Handball (women) and Baseball (men) Championships. TNS

Punjab score 228 runs in friendly tie

Chandigarh: A timely ton by Pukhraj Mann helped Punjab score 228 runs on the opening day of a friendly tie against Chandigarh. Punjab’s captain Vishwa Pratap Singh won the toss and opted to bat. Mann scored 128 off 187 balls. Opener Jashanpreet Singh (45) was the other notable scorer as Punjab amassed 228 runs in 78 overs. Yuvraj Choudhary (3/59) and Prince Saggu (2/26) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh lads were 13/1 at the draw of the stumps. TNS

Workshop on teaching skills

Chandigarh: The Dev Angels Alumni Association and the placement cell of Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, organised a seven-day international workshop on “Accelerated need for new skills in teaching career: Unlocking job opportunities in India and abroad” focusing on techo-pedagogical and digital skills. TNS

Guv felicitates 29 women

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit gave away awards to 29 prominent women achievers on the occasion International Women's Day here on Wednesday. The Governor also unveiled a Coffee Table Book at Touch Woman of Substance (TWOS-2022) award ceremony at a local hotel. Dr Preeti Jindal, president, Mohali Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society, and Director, Touch Clinic, said the winners included 29 women of different professions.

