Speed up process to get eco clearance: Adviser to Chandigarh Housing Board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Over delay in the launch of a housing scheme at the IT Park, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today directed the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to resolve all issues impeding the launch.

During a review meeting here today, the Adviser directed officials of the CHB to expedite the process of getting environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and launch the scheme at the earliest. Officials were also told to obtain the building plan approval letter from the department concerned.

A CHB official said they had already submitted an application for environment clearance with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, but were yet to receive the approval.

He said most of the approvals, including for the revised building plans and drawings, electricity, public health and town planning, had already been received from the departments concerned.

The scheme was approved by the board of directors of the CHB in December 2020. Although the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, the tentative cost ranges between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. The project land is part of 123 acres that the CHB got back from Parsvnath Developers after a long-drawn legal battle.

The CHB plans to construct 728 flats in three categories in seven-storey towers on IT Park plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres, for the general public. Under the project, the towers will have two basements with a provision for parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors. The scheme will have 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly Rs 2.75 crore, a three-bedroom flat Rs 1.90 crore and a two-bedroom flat Rs 1.30 crore. The CHB is also planning to construct flats for the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their MLAs and officers.

#chandigarh housing board