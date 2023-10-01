Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

A Mohali-based dentist, Lakhwinder Singh, has succumbed to injuries he suffered when the cycle he was riding was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw near the Sector 16-17 light point on September 11.

A video of the auto-rickshaw hitting two cyclists from behind has now come out. The two cyclists, Phase 3B2 residents Lakhwinder Singh and Satyajit Kundra were tossed into the air.

The duo were returning from Sukhna Lake around 7:30 am. Around seven-eight passengers in the auto were also injured. While the auto overturned and landed on Lakhwinder, his friend fell on the side after getting hit. He suffered minor injuries.

The victims were rushed to the GMSH-16. Later, Lakhwinder was shifted to a private hospital in Mohali. He died on September 28.

The auto driver, Sonu, a resident of Bhainsa Tibba, near Panchkula, fled the spot after the accident, but was arrested next day.

A case under Sections 279, 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. He was released on bail later. After Lakhwinder’s death, Section 304-A of the IPC was added to the case.

#Mohali