Speeding cars kill 2 in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 29

Two people died in two separate incidents in which speeding luxury cars hit the victim and the drivers fled on Tuesday night in Dera Bassi subdivision.

In Zirakpur, one youth died and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car hit their bike at the Lohgarh light point at around 11 pm today. The deceased, Sahib of Moradabad (UP), died, and Pabhat village residents Sumit and Rajbir Singh were seriously injured. The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

In Dera Bassi, a speeding luxury car driver coming from Ambala side hit a 54-year-old pedestrian from behind, leaving him dead on Tuesday night. He has been identified as Ramesh Kumar Phutela, a hardware shop owner.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi #Zirakpur