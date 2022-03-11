Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 10

A spirited Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to jump into the fray in the coming Kalka Municipal Council poll, which is likely to take place by April-end or May. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently announced its election in-charge for the Kalka election and began campaigning to woo voters.

“We will contest in all 31 wards and the chairman’s post in the Kalka Municipal Council,” said Rahul Bhartiya, chairman of AAP for Panchkula district and in-charge of the party for the Kalka poll. After its “tsunami” in the Punjab Assembly poll, AAP is hopeful of expanding its footprints in neighbouring Haryana, including Panchkula district.

Rahul said, “Our rise in Chandigarh and Punjab shows people are fed up with traditional parties and are looking up to AAP as an alternative. The results corroborate that people trust the Delhi model of development and the party’s style of politics.”

He added that AAP’s win in Punjab had boosted their morale and the party would go all out in the Kalka Municipal Council poll.

“On the lines of Delhi, we will improve roads, health and education facilities in Kalka and ensure zero corruption in the local body, if voted to power,” he said.

On a question of the party’s base in the Kalka-Pinjore areas, Rahul said they had appointed office-bearers and were adding new members to the party fold every day.

AAP had unsuccessfully contested the Panchkula Assembly seat in 2019.