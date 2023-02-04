Spiritual-musical melange held at Tagore Theatre

Chandigarh, February 3
Around 40 foreigners, who are followers of Sahajayoga, a unique method of meditation, performed a cultural programme at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, today. The programme was part of the birth centenary year celebrations of late Mataji Nirmala Devi, founder of the movement, being held across the country as well as the world.
