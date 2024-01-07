Spl drive: Mohali district sees 1,942 mutations in a day

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

The statewide campaign to settle pending mutation cases received a great response in Mohali district today with as many as 1,942 mutations executed in a single day.

The single-day special campaign was launched to help people whose cases were pending due to one or the other reason.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the highest number of 1,079 cases were recorded in Kharar tehsil. Kharar includes sub-tehsils Gharuan and Majri.

Similarly, 562 cases were disposed of in Dera Bassi tehsil, which includes Zirakpur sub-tehsil. Mohali tehsil, which includes Banur sub-tehsil, recorded registration of 301 mutations.

Kharar tehsildar Jaswinder Singh, Mohali tehsildar Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, Dera Bassi tehsildar Kuldeep Singh, Majri naib tehsildar Jasvir Kaur, Mohali naib tehsildar Ravinder Singh and Dera Bassi naib tehsildar Gurinderjit Singh made a special contribution in clearing the pendency.

Jain asked people to submit a written complaint on WhatsApp number 8184900002 in case of facing a problem in getting work done at any level in the Revenue Department. NRIs can send their written complaints on 9464100168.

