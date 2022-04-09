Sports Carnival for wheelchair-bound at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh, April 8
Thirtyeight year old Kaushalya from Himachal Pradesh is wheelchair-bound, but she doesn’t let her disability overpower her ability. She is training for archery and fencing, as she is excited to be a participant at the first-ever Sports Carnival for persons on wheelchairs to be held on April 16 at Sukhna Lake.
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the event at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4:30 pm.
The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, Chandigarh. It is a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of lives of persons facing severe disabilities caused due to spinal cord injury/brain injury. The uniqueness of the event is that all participants have been given an opportunity to participate in all sporting activities.
Nicky P Kaur, founder of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said, “Participants from many states, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, are participating in the event. This is a unique event which will see participation from more than 50 wheelchair-bound persons and will include national boating and canoe race championships for para-athletes, archery, fencing, javelin and a friendly kabbadi match.”
Purohit to open meet at Sukhna Lake
