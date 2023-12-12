Sports Company rowers shine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The rowing team of Army Boys Sports Company (ABSC) claimed gold medal in the men’s junior single scull event by clocking 3:38.3s (3 minutes and 38.3 seconds), during the ongoing 43rd Junior National Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake.

Madhya Pradesh (3:40.2s) and Odisha (3:46.1s) claimed second and third position, respectively. In the men’s junior pair event, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra claimed the top three positions. Punjab rowers claimed gold in the men’s junior double scull event.

The ABSC team led the points’ tally by winning two gold and one silver medal. Haryana claimed second position with one gold, two silver and one bronze.

