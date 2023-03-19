 Sports meet at University Business School : The Tribune India

education notes

Sports meet at University Business School

Sports meet at University Business School

Students present a musical drama, The sound of Music, at Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



The University Business School (UBS) organised its first sports day. According to UBS chairperson Prof Sanjay Kaushik, the event was organised by the health and wellness club and the business cell. The event began with an 8-km cycle race followed by 100m race, push-ups, three-leg race, relay race, javelin throw, shot put, lemon race, musical chairs and cricket.

Special running event

Gyan Setu Think Tank, in collaboration with the Department of Defence and National Security Studies, PU, organised a special running event, Suraksha Jagran Josh. In the men's 2.5km category, Amit Kumar, Abhijit and Gurdev claimed the top three positions, respectively, while Jaskirat Kaur claimed gold medal in the women's event followed by Manpreet Kaur at second and Saniya at third position. In the men's 5km run, Rahul Singh Rawat, Sunil and Biswajit claimed the top three positions, respectively, while Sakshi, Antima Gupta and Khushi claimed the top three positions, respectively, in the women's category. Imran Ahmed claimed the first position in the men's 10km race followed by Praveen Kumar and Mehkar Ali. In the women's 10km run, Cheena Devi, Aarti and Sonam claimed the top three positions, respectively.

Awareness on drug de-addiction

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a drug de-addiction awareness programme under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, a flagship programme of the Government of India. The event aimed at making students aware about the problems associated with drug addiction.

Educational discourse

Chitkara University organised an educational discourse on 'Ferrari ki Sawaari ki Chaabi: Unlocking Potential through Rajesh Mapuskar's Cinematic Lens'. Indian film director, writer, producer and National Film Award recipient Rajesh Mapuskar interacted with students during the event. Pro Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said the event helped students experience cinema as never before.

A volunteer donates blood during a camp organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, on Saturday. As many as 32 units were collected.

Workshop on drug awareness

The Centre for Human Rights and Duties, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), Panjab University, organised a workshop on ‘Say No to Drugs’ for NSS volunteers and students of the university. The programme was coordinated by Dr Upneet Kaur Mangat, chairperson, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, and Dr Namita Gupta, Dr Naveen Kumar, Dr Manish Sharma and Dr Shankar Sehgal, NSS programme officers at PU.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

4
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

5
Punjab

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

6
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

7
Diaspora

Man who gave gun to kill Sikh grocer sentenced to 18 months in prison in US

8
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

9
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system

Situation at LAC still ‘very’ fragile, dangerous: EAM

Situation at LAC still 'very' fragile, dangerous: EAM


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI