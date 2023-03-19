Sports meet at University Business School

The University Business School (UBS) organised its first sports day. According to UBS chairperson Prof Sanjay Kaushik, the event was organised by the health and wellness club and the business cell. The event began with an 8-km cycle race followed by 100m race, push-ups, three-leg race, relay race, javelin throw, shot put, lemon race, musical chairs and cricket.

Special running event

Gyan Setu Think Tank, in collaboration with the Department of Defence and National Security Studies, PU, organised a special running event, Suraksha Jagran Josh. In the men's 2.5km category, Amit Kumar, Abhijit and Gurdev claimed the top three positions, respectively, while Jaskirat Kaur claimed gold medal in the women's event followed by Manpreet Kaur at second and Saniya at third position. In the men's 5km run, Rahul Singh Rawat, Sunil and Biswajit claimed the top three positions, respectively, while Sakshi, Antima Gupta and Khushi claimed the top three positions, respectively, in the women's category. Imran Ahmed claimed the first position in the men's 10km race followed by Praveen Kumar and Mehkar Ali. In the women's 10km run, Cheena Devi, Aarti and Sonam claimed the top three positions, respectively.

Awareness on drug de-addiction

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a drug de-addiction awareness programme under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, a flagship programme of the Government of India. The event aimed at making students aware about the problems associated with drug addiction.

Educational discourse

Chitkara University organised an educational discourse on 'Ferrari ki Sawaari ki Chaabi: Unlocking Potential through Rajesh Mapuskar's Cinematic Lens'. Indian film director, writer, producer and National Film Award recipient Rajesh Mapuskar interacted with students during the event. Pro Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said the event helped students experience cinema as never before.

A volunteer donates blood during a camp organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh, on Saturday. As many as 32 units were collected.

Workshop on drug awareness

The Centre for Human Rights and Duties, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), Panjab University, organised a workshop on ‘Say No to Drugs’ for NSS volunteers and students of the university. The programme was coordinated by Dr Upneet Kaur Mangat, chairperson, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, and Dr Namita Gupta, Dr Naveen Kumar, Dr Manish Sharma and Dr Shankar Sehgal, NSS programme officers at PU.