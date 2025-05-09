Sports Notes: CU students shine at e-sports meet

Chitkara University students excelled in the All India Inter University E-Sports Championship, at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Delhi-NCR Campus, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh. The men and women’s Valorant teams won gold medal, while the women’s BGMI team bagged silver medal, followed by the bronze medal finish of the men’s BGMI team. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, congratulated the winners.

Ompreet bags chess bronze

Ompreet Gill of The Bharat School won the bronze medal in the open category of the 15th Panchkula District Chess Championship. The boys team of The Bharat School won a silver medal in the Open category. Ompreet Gill , Harmanjot Singh and Aarnav Kalia , Ridev Chahal and Aarav Mahajan were the participants of the winning team. In the U-17 event, the school’s boys won a bronze medal. The participants were Rudhav Bajaj, Hitansh Dhar and Rehaan Jain and Siddhansh Sharma and Jaipreet Gill. School Principal, Geetika Sethi congratulated all the winners.

Advertisement

Sakhsham clinches twin golds

Students of New Angel Public School, Zirakpur, showcased their skills at the Dojo Karate Championship, organised by Semjong Karate. In the boys’ U-17 category, Dhruv won two medals — a gold medal in Kata and a bronze medal in Kumite. Sakhsham won two gold medals- one each in Kumite and Kata—during the boys’ U-14 event.

Advertisement

Jump Rope tourney organised

The Jump Rope Sports Association of Chandigarh organised the 3rd State Jump Rope Championship, at Aanchal Public School, Sector 41. In the girls’ sub-junior category, Seerat won the gold medal, followed by a silver medal finish by Niyamatpreet Kaur and Ridhman Kaur Atwal claiming bronze medal. In the boys’ category, Anurag Kumar, Mihir Singh and Taminder Singh Atwal claimed the top three positions, respectively. In the boys’ junior category, Atharv Tyagi, Naitik Kumar, and Ayush claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the girls’ junior event, Smith, Suvarin Kaur and Avni won the medals.

Tricity team unveils new jersey

City based 23-year-old sports enthusiast and entrepreneur, Suryaveer Bali unveiled the official team jersey of his newly launched Padel sports team ‘Sunbrave Strikers’. Sunbrave Strikers has been formed by Bali to provide a platform for players from the Tricity region, with a total of 11 athletes set to represent the team in the upcoming Good Club Padel League (GCPL) 2025. A total of six teams, each comprising 11 members from Chandigarh, are participating in the league, with players joining from across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and other states.