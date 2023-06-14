Spread awareness on symptoms of dengue, chikungunya: Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

To review the progress of various national and state health programmes and schemes, Civil Surgeon Rupinder Gill held a monthly meeting with programme officers and senior medical officers of the district today.

She was briefed about the progress of various programmes like drug de-addiction and rehabilitation, immunisation, national family welfare programmes, anti-tobacco drive, food safety campaign, PCPNDT, etc. She asked officials to provide quality and better OPD and Emergency services to patients.

Emphasising prevention of dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other diseases, the Civil Surgeon asked all officials to make people aware about symptoms, causes, prevention and treatment of these diseases and step up house-to-house checking for dengue larvae.

Rupinder expressing satisfaction over the flow of patients in Aam Aadmi Clinics and the health facilities being provided there. She directed officials to ensure timely attendance of the staff and hold regular meetings to review the implementation of various schemes.

She said employees dealing directly with people must be available at their seat during the duty hours, adding that corruption or bribery would not be tolerated at all in any health institution.