Sprinklers, coolers, ice to beat the heat at Chhatbir Zoo

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, May 21
Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as Chhatbir Zoo, is trying its best to beat the heat. Some of the birds and animal enclosures have been equipped with mini-pools, sprinkler systems and sheds wrapped in wet jute sheets.
Net covering done on enclosures to make shade
- Maya, Parvati and Hema, the pachyderms, take repeated rounds to the pond in their enclosure
- To avoid direct sunlight, the animal management cell of the zoo has done net covering on enclosures that provides shade most of the time.
- The Royal Bengal Tigers — Simba, Jyoti, Gauri and Arjun — like to stay indoors in the daytime. These come out occasionally to have a dip in the pool
While most animals cool off inside, visitors sweat it out to have a glimpse of big cats. Ishu, the 18-year-old Jaguar, seemed to have made peace with a caged life. The cooler-fitted enclosure has a customised perch erected under a shaded tree. The one and only jaguar of the zoo holds court to a steady stream of admirers.
“In the evening, sharp at 5 pm, Ishu gets his daily dose of 4 kg beef. In between, the animal is given glucose water to keep it hydrated,” said Kuldeep Singh, a zoo keeper.
Maya, Parvati and Hema, the pachyderms, take repeated rounds to the pond in their enclosure to stay cool.
To avoid direct sunlight, the animal management cell of the zoo has done an agro-net covering on some of the enclosures that provides the animals with shade most of the time.
The Royal Bengal Tigers — Simba, Jyoti, Gauri and Arjun — like to stay indoors in the daytime. These come out occasionally to have a dip in the pool and retire back to their two enclosures.
Keeping in mind the intense heat, the diet pattern of some of the animals has also been changed. The zoo staff, including vets and dieticians, also try to increase the water intake of animals. “Juicy fodder and glucose water is being fed to the animals so that they stay hydrated all the time. Cucumbers and beet root are added in their diet in the summer season, said Harpal Singh, Zoo Education Officer.
Officials said Himalyan bears liked to play in water. Ice slabs are placed in their enclosures in the morning.
With the region witnessing intense heatwave, the footfall at the zoo has considerably come down. The authorities are hopeful that with summer vacations beginning tomorrow, footfall will increase in the coming days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation