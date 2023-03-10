Spurious ghee packets seized in Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 9

A team of the CM’s flying squad has recovered 630 packets of spurious ghee of different brands from a vehicle in Ambala City.

Sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the CM’s flying squad stopped a vehicle near Agarsen chowk and recovered the stock.

Ambala City SHO Ram Kumar said they had received a complaint from a representative of Nova, a ghee company, that their brand name was being misused by some people on packets of ghee and these are being sold in the market.

The police said with the help of the CM’s flying squad, a vehicle carrying spurious ghee products was stopped and during checking, 630 ghee packets of different brands, including Nova, Patanjali, Ramdev and Madhu, were recovered. The vehicle was on its way from Kaithal to Ambala.

The police have apprehended the vehicle driver. A case was being registered, the police said.

