Squash players bag top honours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Local squash players brought laurels to the city by winning the top honours in the recently concluded Squash Extreme Junior Open at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.

Sehar Nayar of Vivek High School, Sector 38, outclassed Delhi’s Aradhya Porwal (11-9, 11-9, 11-5) to win the girls’ U-17 title. Sehar, who is currently ranked number 1 in the girls’ U-15 category, overpowered Sanvi Batar (11-1, 11-0, 11-2) before setting up the title clash against Aradhya. She defeated Vani Kapoor (11-4, 11-2, 11-1) in the quarterfinals.

Nehmat Nayar of Vivek High School, meanwhile, claimed the girls’ U-11 title by defeating top seed Delhi’s Saniata Singh. She logged a (11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4) win over her rival. Earlier, in her semis, she defeated Seerat Gautam (11-1, 11-0, 11-0) and Aradhana Singh (11-8, 11-4, 11-7) in the quarterfinals. Savir Sood of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, won the boys’ U-15 final by defeating Delhi’s Sidhant Sharma (11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8). In semis, he defeated Vivaan Srivastava (20-18, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5).

Sehar and Sood had earlier made the city proud by making it to the Indian team for the Asian Junior Squash Championship, which was held in Thailand. All medal winners train at the Lake Club Sports Complex and Chandigarh Club with coaches Vikas Nayar and Saurabh Nayar.