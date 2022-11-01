Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate, Chandigarh

The school hosted its first alumni meet. On the occasion, Karan Singh, joint secretary of Sikh Educational Society addressed the audience. The alumni were taken on a campus tour where they revisited the place where they had studied. They were apprised of various developments that had taken place since then. The old students expressed their gratitude to the teachers for their guidance. They also shook a leg to bhangra tunes.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Sector 44-D

Primary 1 block of the school organised a nutritious healthy tiffin competition for Classes I and II. The competition was an initiative to promote consumption of healthy, wholesome homemade meals and saying no to junk food.

DC Model Sr Sec, Panchkula

A quiz competition, 'Bharat ko Jaano', was organised at regional level in Bharat Vikas Parishad Bhavan, Sector 12, Panchkula, where Vanshika and Avni of the school won the first position at junior level. At senior level, Harshit and Daksh won a consolation prize.

KB DAV Sr Secondary, Sector 7, Chd

A self-defence training was held for girl students of Classes VIII to X. The objective was to train girls in different defence mechanisms so that they could safeguard themselves.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

An inter-school event, 'Kalautsav', saw nearly 1,000 students from 23 schools across the tri-city showcased their skills in their respective events. The participants prepared zealously to excel in events like rhymes carnival, get crafty, design a nameplate, historical theatre, little Oscars, a trusted talk, inventive minds, table aux of India and bhangra twist. The event provided a platform to the children to exhibit their talents and skills with great enthusiasm and passion. Appreciation certificates were given to participants and cash prizes to the winners.

MRA Modern Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated grandparents day. Tiny tots of junior wing came up with scintillating performances as they danced to melodious tunes and enacted a play. Rachna Mahajan, the school Director, addressed the gathering and referred to the boundless affection that grandparents shower on their grandchildren.