Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public, Chd

A tree plantation drive was organised by NSS volunteers. Over 914 saplings were donated and planted on the occasion. Principal Pritinder Kaur emphasised the need to protect and conserve the environment. She shared the importance of tree plantation for the community.

Shivalik Public, Mohali

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, NSS volunteers of the school took part in a mega cycle rally at the District Administration Complex, Sector 76.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Chandigarh

To provide wings to students' imagination and empower them to become entrepreneurs of tomorrow, a workshop on 'Idea Generation for Entrepreneurship' was held in collaboration with the NITTTR, Chandigarh, for students of Classes VIII to XI. During the session, students learnt the difference between innovation and invention, creativity and the stages of idea generation.

St Xavier's High, Panchkula

The junior wing of the school celebrated Dasehra with great fervour and joy. A special morning assembly was conducted to explain the significance of the day, which marks the victory of good over evil. Students were told that the path of evil only lead to misfortunes. Headmistress Cynthia Shear said such celebrations make students aware of their culture and values.

