Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public, Chd

A tree plantation drive was organised by NSS volunteers. Over 914 saplings were donated and planted on the occasion. Principal Pritinder Kaur emphasised the need to protect and conserve the environment. She shared the importance of tree plantation for the community.
Shivalik Public, Mohali
To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, NSS volunteers of the school took part in a mega cycle rally at the District Administration Complex, Sector 76.
St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Chandigarh
To provide wings to students' imagination and empower them to become entrepreneurs of tomorrow, a workshop on 'Idea Generation for Entrepreneurship' was held in collaboration with the NITTTR, Chandigarh, for students of Classes VIII to XI. During the session, students learnt the difference between innovation and invention, creativity and the stages of idea generation.
St Xavier's High, Panchkula
The junior wing of the school celebrated Dasehra with great fervour and joy. A special morning assembly was conducted to explain the significance of the day, which marks the victory of good over evil. Students were told that the path of evil only lead to misfortunes. Headmistress Cynthia Shear said such celebrations make students aware of their culture and values.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...