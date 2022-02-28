Srishti wins archery gold

Chandigarh, February 27
Srishti scored 353 points to win the women’s compound event in the ongoing All-India Inter-University Archery (Men & Women) Championship being held at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.
Muskan Kirar claimed second position by scoring 351 points and Madhura Dhamangaonkar scored 349 points to win the third position. In the second round, Raginee (348), Muskan Kirar (347) and Srishti Singh (344) claimed top three positions.
In the men’s recurve event, Sagar (658) claimed the overall title, followed by Sunil Kumar (656) and Pawan (656). Rokade Mayur (329) won the first round, followed by Sunil (327) and Sachin Gupta (326).
In the team championship, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, lead the medal tally with eight medals (three gold, three silver and two bronze medals), followed by Punjabi University, Patiala (six medals) and Chandigarh University (four medals).
As many as 1,350 archers are representing 160 teams from across the country in the five-day championship.
