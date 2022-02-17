SSM candidate gets 'Mission Tiger' support

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 16

Mission Tiger, an NGO headed by Sandeep Waraich, announced its support for S Ravneet Singh Brar, SSM candidate from Mohali. Brar is an educated youth and would be a welcome change compared to other candidates of the old regular parties. Ravneet has done an extraordinary work during the farmers’ agitation. He is associated with social causes and is also a keen sportsperson, said Wariach. Brig Santokh Singh, Air Marshal PS Gill, Col CPS Waraich, Brig GS Mann, S Balwinder Singh of the Lok Adhikar Lehar and Prof Nanak Singh Mahal, political adviser, also extended their support to Brar. —