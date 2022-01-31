Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate takes a jibe at Mohali Mayor, predecessor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was busy in corruption and he did not pay any attention to the development of Mohali city. Similarly, former Mohali Mayor and AAP candidate Kulwant Singh did not pay any attention to the development of villages during his tenure.

Ravneet Brar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from the Mohali Assembly Constituency, stated this during his election campaign in various villages, including Kumbra, Sohana and Mauli Baidwan, here today. During his visit, residents mentioned that negligible development work was being done in villages and cursed the traditional parties fiercely.

Taking a jibe at Mayor Jeeti Sidhu, who is the brother of Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, and former Mayor Kulwant Singh, who is AAP candidate, Brar said: “Both of them focused on filling their pockets as mayors. Lack of basic facilities can be seen clearly in villages of the Mohali constituency”.

SSM candidate Brar said he belonged to the farming community. So, he was well aware of the problems of the villages. He assured the villagers that if he won from Mohali, development works would be carried out in villages on a priority basis.

