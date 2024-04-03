SSP Chawrasia’s team win golf Pro-Am event of Chandigarh Open

Chandigarh, April 2
SSP Chawrasia’s team won the Pro-Am event of the Chandigarh Open at Chandigarh Golf Club.
Chawrasia’s team comprised amateurs SPS Matharoo, Darvesh Kumar and Chitwan Mann and put up a score of 54.4 to claim the top spot. Ajeetesh Sandhu and his team of amateurs Aman Chahal, Brig KJS Puri and Sandeep Singh Toor claimed the runners-up position with a score of 54.5.
The contest for the closest to the pin (on hole number 8) was won by Col Manbir Hundal, who landed it within 4 ft of the pin. Col SS Gill won the closest to the pin (on hole number 11) as his shot landed within 2 ft and 10 inches of the pin. Pritinder Singh won the contest for the straightest drive (on hole number 5). His drive landed five inches from the centre of the fairway. Gurpreet Singh won the contest for the longest drive (on hole number 16) as his drive landed at a distance of 282 yards.
