SSP flags off 28 PCR vehicles in Mohali

Mohali, December 28

In order to further strengthen the law and order in the district, the Mohali police today flagged of 28 PCR vehicles, including 18 PCR vehicles in the urban areas and 10 PCR in the rural areas, from the District Administrative Complex today. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, while flagging off the vehicles, said 41 beats have been established to curb the reaction time of police during the incident.

“They will be functional 24 hours a day and anywhere in Mohali. After any incident related call is received on 112, these PCR parties will reach the site in minimum time and try to resolve the issue,” he said.

Officials said the PCR parties would prove helpful in controlling snatching incidents in urban and rural areas. Women, senior citizens in emergency situations can also avail the help of police to drop them at home. “With cameras placed on board the vehicles, effective surveillance of bank, ARMS can be done on the move. It will also help in the safety of the common people in schools, parks and all public places and in removing the trouble they face,” Garg said.

