SSP’s post: Admn sends panel of three to MHA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The UT Administration has forwarded the names of three IPS officers to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for deputation on the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh.

After premature repatriation of SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal from Chandigarh, the Punjab Government had sent a panel of three IPS officers to the Chandigarh Administration for the post. The officers are Bhagirath Singh Meena of 2013 batch, Dr Akhil Chaudhary of 2012 batch and Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg, also of 2012 batch. Garg is currently the Mohali SSP, Meena SBS Nagar SSP and Chaudhary AIG (Personnel), Punjab Police headquarters, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

A senior UT officer said the names were sent to the MHA today with comments and preference.

Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, was repatriated to Punjab following allegation of ‘misconduct’ on December 12.

