St Joseph’s School beat Vikram Juniors XI by 76 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

A fine 147-run contribution by Harjagteshwar Khairra helped St Joseph’s School defeat Vikram Juniors XI by a huge margin of 76 runs in the first Monsoon U-12 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, St Joseph’s scored 214 runs in 25 overs. Khairra’s innings was supported by Bhavik Goel, who chipped an unbeaten 38 runs.

In reply, Vikram Juniors bundled out on 138 runs. Reyansh Sood (35) remained the main scorer for the side, while Imad (32) and Gurcharan Singh (16) also scored. Kunwar Jhamb claimed three wickets, Arnav Sharma took two and Gill claimed one.