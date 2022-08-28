St Joseph's Senior Secondary, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Hindi recitation competition was held for the students of Primary-1 with the aim to explore the hidden talent of the students beyond books. The young poets came up with different poems on the theme “Hamare Bhartiya Tyohaar” and “Prakriti Prem”. — TNS

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The science department (Junior Wing) of the Sector 40-C school held a diet monitoring activity for classes IV and V. Students brought healthy food items in their tiffins, took part in the activity and learnt a hands-on lesson to take healthy and balanced diet to keep themselves physically fit and active during the activity.