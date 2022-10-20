St Joseph's Sr Sec, Chandigarh

Josephites made the school proud in the 2nd Chandigarh Table Tennis State Ranking Tournament. Teetiksha Goel of Class VII-C secured the top position in the U-15 category and second position in the U-13 and U-19 categories. Vani Sharma of Class VII-C won the top position in the U-13 category, second position in the U-15 category and third in the U-17. Neha Sharma of Class XI (Humanities) secured the second position in the U-17 category.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec, Chd

Class III students held a special assembly to mark Diwali. The students recited poems, performed dance and a skit on pollution-free Diwali. They were also administered a pledge not to burst crackers this Diwali and contribute towards a green festival of lights.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Legal Literacy Club of the school conducted a one-act play activity on the theme of ‘Domestic Abuse’. Class XI students put up an eye-opening show. All students pledged to abstain from domestic abuse and raise their voice against it. The enactment was shown to all helpers at the school.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public, Sec 35

Prabhroop Singh of Class XI bought laurels to the school by winning two gold medals in road race (10 km and 15 km) and marathon (42 km). The event was organised by the Chandigarh Roller Skates Association at the Capitol Complex. Over 500 students participated in the event. Prabhroop has also been selected for nationals, which will be held in Bangaluru.