School notes: St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students observe World Telecommunications Day at St Joseph's Senior Secondary School. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, observed World Telecommunications Day with a plethora of activities on Monday. In the secondary block, Josephites displayed their artistic skills through e-posters/pamphlets. Students of Class X and XII (Humanities) joined hands to communicate importance of the World Telecommunication Day. School management members and Principal Monica Chawla appreciated efforts of students. TNS

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School

Chandigarh: A splash pool party for pre-primary classes was organised at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, on Monday. Tiny tots enjoyed by splashing water on each another. Little children also recited rhymes. TNS

AKSIPS-41 Smart School

Chandigarh: Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of the AKSIPS-41 Smart School organised an activity in collaboration with Isha Foundation based on the title “Save soil - A global movement”. Students of various classes filled theme related forms in which they wrote slogans, poems and made drawings to raise awareness on preserving soil. TNS

Stepping Stones Sr Sec School

Chandigarh: A Class X student of Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Akshat, bagged the runner’s up position in the Asian Tennis Tournament held in New Delhi. Congratulating him, Principal Anu Kumar stated that Stepping Stones had always endeavoured to promote sports as part of holistic education. TNS

PML SD Public School

Chandigarh: PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, held an investiture ceremony for primary and senior secondary wing on Monday. The ceremony began with welcoming of the principal, teachers and selected students of the school council. Selected students were honoured with badges. Principal Monica Sharma motivated students to strive harder for the betterment of school. Head boy and head girl administered an oath on the occasion. TNS

Staff and students during an investiture at PML SD Public School on Monday. Tribune photo

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec School

Chandigarh: A Class XII (Non medical) student of Shri Guru Harkishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, Nivesh Agarwal, brought laurels to the institution by getting selected in a six-member national-level team, which would represent India in Mathematics International Olympiad. Nivesh added another feather in his cap by qualifying in International Olympiad of Physics and Chemistry National stage II. Officiating Principal Shalini Saxena congratulated Nivesh for his achievement. TNS

AKSIPS-65 Smart School

Mohali: To create awareness and encourage vigilance, a workshop on good touch and bad touch was organised at AKSIPS-65 by counsellor for Classes I to V. Students were guided on how to identify and remain safe against any sort of physical abuse. A small questionnaire was shared in the end of the workshop. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla guided students to discuss their issues with parents and teachers. TNS

Shivalik Public School

Mohali: Nachiket Pathania and Harsirat Kaur Gill, Harman Kaur and Jiya Sharma from Shivalik Public School secured first and second positions in Class IX and Class X, respectively, in a virtual English poetry recitation competition under the Hubs of Learning, an initiative by the CBSE for self- improvement and collaboration of schools.

