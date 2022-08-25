Akshay Urja Diwas celebrated

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sec 44-D

To raise awareness about renewable energy, Akshay Urja Diwas was celebrated at the school. Through an informative Power Point Presentation, the students were apprised of the alarming rate at which our natural resources are depleting and the dire need to switch over to alternative sources of energy. A poster-making activity was also organised for the students of the middle block.

Saint Soldier International School

The school organised an investiture, during which the newly elected student council members of Classes X and XII pledged to work earnestly and uphold the glory of the institution. The oath was administered by Principal Vijaya Sidhu, who also conferred the badge and sash to Head Boy Shivang Jaswal, Head Girl Saloni Rana, Sports Head Boy Priyanshu Bardhwaj, Sports Head Girl Archita Rao, School Prefects Ridhi, Jashanjot Singh, Geetika and Vidhi.

Jainendra Gurukul, Panchkula

Bollywood celebrities, including director KC Bokadia, Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar visited the school to promote their upcoming Punjabi movie "Bhoot Uncle tusi great ho". The school management, the whole faculty and students gave them a heartfelt welcome.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

The birth anniversary of Ajit Karam Singh, founder of the AKSIPS-Group of Smart Schools, was celebrated with enthusiasm. The grand finale of the Founder’s Day celebrations started with the felicitation of achievers by the dignitaries. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Administrator Sidhant pinned badges on the council members. They pledged to uphold the AKSIPS banner upright and fulfil all their duties as per the best of their ability.

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, started an educational programme on solid waste management. Shalini Chetal, Joint Commissioner, MC, Chandigarh, and a team explained the importance of segregating biodegradable waste from non-biodegradable trash.