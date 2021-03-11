St Joseph's Sr Secondary school

An awareness event marked Asthma Day at St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. The students expressed their concern towards asthma patients through posters they had prepared themselves, showing types of the disease, its causes and prevention. A quiz on asthma management was also held.

DC Model School, Panchkula

A total of 165 students were administered the first dose of Covid-19 during a vaccination camp held at DC Model School, Sector 7, Panchkula. The camp was conducted by a team from the Sector 7 dispensary under the supervision of Dr Rimjhim.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School observed International Labour Day to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of workers. Students from Class 6 to 10 held a special assembly to highlight the achievements of the working class. Director-Principal Dr Jasmine Kalra lauded the efforts made by students.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

International Labour Day was observed at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, on May 1. The NSS unit of the school organised a mesmerising programme for drivers and support staff of the school. Principal Gulshan Kaur and Vice-Principal Sonia Pabby highlighted the significance of labour and hard work in life.

Sacred Heart Sr Secondary School

On the fourth day of the quasquicentennial celebrations of the institute week, the Prayas Club of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, conducted an elocution competition 'Minute Wheel'. Around 14 schools of the tricity vied for the coveted positions. Yashvir Chaudhary of the YPS, Mohali, clinched the first position. The second and third positions were secured by Tanya Bansal and Jasmine Kaur of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh, respectively.