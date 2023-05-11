St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 10

St Kabir School here has been denied recognition by the Chandigarh Administration for refusing to admit students under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

The administration had given the school time to comply with the EWS quota guidelines, but it failed.

Still has a chance However, the school has been given an opportunity according to which should the school grant admission to these 23 EWS/DG students allotted to it within one month of the withdrawal order, the recognition beyond March 31, 2023, shall be considered by the department.

However, to protect the interests of the students, the department has allowed the school to complete the session 2023-24. Its students can also take the board exams. In the academic year 2024-25, the students, with the parents’ consent, will be shifted to the government schools.

The school has been asked not admit any student for the session 2023-24 and beyond.

The school had been granted a provisional recognition up to March 31, 2023, by the Education Department and on that basis, affiliation to the CBSE had been obtained by it till March 31, 2026.

The provisional recognition was subject to the conditions that the provisions of the RTE Act and other instructions issued by the Education Department related to admission of students under the EWS category and disadvantages group be followed in letter and in spirit (wherever applicable).

The school ought to follow the provision of the Rules of Recognition of Punjab Education Code School as also land allotment conditions and other notifications issued by Chandigarh Administration from time to time.

For the academic year 2023-24, to ensure effective implementation of the admission for children belonging to the EWS/DG category under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 (RTE Act 2009), the Education Department had started EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal 2023-24.

Complaints were received from the parents that St Kabir School had refused admission to 23 EWS/DG students allotted through the portal 2023-24. Accordingly, a show-cause notice was issued to it on April 12 whereby the Kabir Education Society was directed to complete the admission process by April 17.

The recognition withdrawal order mentioned, “Since the provisional recognition granted to the School ended on 31.3.2023, it was also recorded that should the school fail to provide admission to these 23 EWS/DG allotted students, the matter of recognition of the school shall be decided without further reference to the School.

“Despite repeated opportunities, the school continues to be in non-compliance of its obligation to provide EWS/DG admissions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 and the Allotment of Land to Educational Institutions (Schools), etc, on Leasehold Basis in Chandigarh Scheme 1996 (as amended from time to time) made under provisions of the Capital of Punjab Development and Regulation) Act, 1952.”