St Soldier International Convent

To create awareness about colours, Yellow Day was celebrated at the school. Toddlers dressed in yellow attires were welcomed at the gate by their teachers, who were also wearing yellow clothes. Various activities related to the colour were conducted by activity in-charge Deepa Sood. They relished the yellow pineapple drink and yellow food items during the break and went home happily with yellow tattoos on their faces made by their respective teachers.
St Stephen’s School, Togan
The school organised an inter-house junior football tournament for Classes III, IV and V. Teams from the four houses, Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn, played six matches against each other. Saturn House won first position, Mars stood second and Neptune was at third place. Principal Roy da Silva and teachers appreciated the enthusiasm with which the students participated in the tournament.
PML SD Public School, Chandigarh
The school organised an activity on the topic, “Best out of waste”, for the six schools under the hub on the school campus. A total of 52 students and six teachers participated in the activity. A special workshop for the teachers was also held. The students were given with special prizes and certificates. Refreshments were provided to all participants.
Saupin’s School, Chandigarh
Students of Classes I-V took a pledge on Dengue Day to help prevent the spread of the disease by keeping their surroundings clean and making sure that there is no stagnant water in the vicinity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...