St Soldier International Convent

To create awareness about colours, Yellow Day was celebrated at the school. Toddlers dressed in yellow attires were welcomed at the gate by their teachers, who were also wearing yellow clothes. Various activities related to the colour were conducted by activity in-charge Deepa Sood. They relished the yellow pineapple drink and yellow food items during the break and went home happily with yellow tattoos on their faces made by their respective teachers.

St Stephen’s School, Togan

The school organised an inter-house junior football tournament for Classes III, IV and V. Teams from the four houses, Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn, played six matches against each other. Saturn House won first position, Mars stood second and Neptune was at third place. Principal Roy da Silva and teachers appreciated the enthusiasm with which the students participated in the tournament.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised an activity on the topic, “Best out of waste”, for the six schools under the hub on the school campus. A total of 52 students and six teachers participated in the activity. A special workshop for the teachers was also held. The students were given with special prizes and certificates. Refreshments were provided to all participants.

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Students of Classes I-V took a pledge on Dengue Day to help prevent the spread of the disease by keeping their surroundings clean and making sure that there is no stagnant water in the vicinity.