St Soldier Int'l, Sec 28, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, students of Class IV of the school participated in an inter-house traditional dress competition. The competition blended learning with fun as students presented a variety of traditional attire of various regions. Himalaya House participants Anushka and Prisha shared the first prize. Maahi from Aravalli House won the second prize and Jiya from Shivalik House third.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 66, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Earth Day with full enthusiasm and energy. The students were taught through a presentation the importance of three Rs - reduce, reuse and recycle. All kindergarten students pledged to use paper bags. Various activities like best-out-of-waste, making Earth Day headgear, poster-making, etc, were conducted.

St Xavier’s, Mohali

To reinstate our responsibilities towards Mother Earth, a fancy dress competition based on the theme, 'Go Green' - Best-out-of-waste and a special assembly was organised at the school. Students voiced their views on saving the planet through dialogue and a play.

MRA Modern, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2023-24 was held at the school. Deepanshu and Pihul were elected Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. Principal Neetu Arora pinned the badges and adorned them with sashes.

SIS Public, Phase 7, Mohali

Earth Day was celebrated with full zeal and vigour at the school. Students presented a short skit on 'Saying no to plastic'. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated students for their wonderful performance.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school team comprising Jannat, Srishti and Neev Sachdev won the first prize in a junior scientist competition organised by the IIT-Ropar. The students had devised a way to convert wastewater of air conditioner into potable water.

Blue Bird, Sector 16, Panchkula

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great zeal and passion by students of the school. The programme started with a speech followed by a beautiful 'qawwali' sung by the students of senior classes asking the Allah for his mercy and blessings for all.

Govt Middle School, Pocket 6, NAC

The Mani Majra school celebrated World Earth Day. A paper bag and poster-making competition on ''Say No to plastic and yes to healthy life' was organised on the occasion.

DC Montessori, Sec 13, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Earth Day with full enthusiasm. Children participated in creative activities like role play, slogan-writing, bookmark-making, poster-making and poem-writing, showcasing their artistic and linguistic skills to raise awareness on conserving natural resources.

DAV Public, Mohali

The school celebrated Earth Day and paid tribute to the Blue Planet through various educational and creative activities. Students shared their love for the planet through speeches, poems, declamation, poster and slogan-writing activities.