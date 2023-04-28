St Soldier Int’l, Sec 28, Chandigarh

The school held its investiture ceremony. Director Jagwinder Pal Singh, who was the chief guest, was accorded a ceremonial welcome by an NCC contingent and the school band. With the melodious rendition of Saraswati Vandana, the lamp was lit by the chief guest, the school Principal and House wardens. The ceremony commenced with a march past of the newly elected Student Council, led by School Head Boy Harjot Walia and Head Girl Bhavnoor Kaur. Badges and sashes were conferred on the council members. Principal Vijaya Sidhu administered the oath of office to them.

GMSSS-15, Chandigarh

A session on fundamentals and principles of disaster risk management was delivered by Nitika, Disaster Management Professional, MGSIPA, Government of Punjab, at the school. She sensitised NSS volunteers to build unique capacities to deal with shocks and stresses. They should play an active role in disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management activities.

Gurukul Global School

Alumni of the school interacted with the outgoing students of Classes 10 and 12. School Director Devraj Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar and senior secondary head Renu Sharma attended the event. Outgoing students were asked to keep their bond with their alma mater intact.