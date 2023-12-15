St Stephen’s log win in football

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, recorded a 4-0 win over Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, in the ongoing Khelo India Women Football League. Noya scored two goals (11th, 16th), while Sehaj (67th) and Geetanshi Jyoti (72nd) added one each to the tally. In the second match, Vivek High School, Sector 38, defeated the Sector 46 Coaching Centre team 6-0. Harshita opened the account for Vivek in the 10th minute, while by Ayanna Das (26th), Taashvi (38th), Harshita (63rd) and Vibhu (78th) scored a goal each.

One of the Sector 46 players conceded an own goal to make it 6-0. The team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, defeated JSM Football Club 8-0. Mehak Thakur (10th, 22nd, 70th) and Sanjana (13th, 27th,79th) scored three goals each, while Sakshi Thakur and Prabhneet scored one goal each. Velocity Football Club defeated Shivalik Public School by a solitary goal netted by Shikha in the 64th minute.

