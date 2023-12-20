St Stephen’s play goalless draw against JSM

Chandigarh, December 19
The host team of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, shared a point with JSM Football Club after a goalless play during the Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League.
Both teams were equally balanced, but no one was able to break the deadlock. In the other match, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, logged a 4-0 win over GMSSS, Sector 21.
Sakshi opened the account for the Sector 22 team in the 8th minute. After the lemon break, the Sector 22 netted three more goals. Ridhima doubled the lead in the 63rd minute, while Nandini extended the lead to 3-0 in the 74th minute. Khushi posted the final goal in the 76th minute. JSM Football Club will face Sector 46 Coaching Centre on Wednesday.
