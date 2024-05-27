St Stephen’s score 11-0 win over Sandhu FC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Vipunu netted three goals as St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, logged an 11-0 win over Sandhu FC during the ongoing Chandigarh Youth (U-15) League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Vipunu netted the first goal in the second minute, followed by a goal each in the 41st minute and 54th minute. Jasgun (52nd, 53rd), Navdeep (6th), Aarav (13th), Nodit (55th) and Bir Partap (56th) also scored a goal each. In the dying minutes, one of the Sandhu FC players scored an own goal.

De-Himalayan FC defeated Saffron Arrows FC 3-1. The winning team found the breakthrough in the third minute through Harman, who doubled the lead. Rohit netted the third goal in the 20th minute. Vivan pulled off one for the Saffron Arrows in the 49th minute.

In the U-13 category Delhi Public School defeated Saffron Arrows FC 5-2. Arush Verma (7th, 41st) and Dixit (43rd, 49th) scored a brace each for the winning side. Ranvijay Rana (23rd) also chipped in with a goal for the school team. Dipanshu (third) and Harnoor (20th) scored a goal each for the Saffron FC.

Blue Star FC defeated Velocity FC by a solitary goal by Himanshu in the 48th minute. Agrim netted three goals as Spail Villa FC recorded a 5-3 win over Liberty FC.

