St Xavier's, Guru Nanak Public schools to clash for U-16 title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Hosts St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, registered a (4-0) win over Tribune Model School, Sector 29, in the first boys’ U-16 semi-finals of the St Xavier’s Six-a-Side Football Tournament. Ujjwal scored two goals, while Gurkanwar and Ansh added one goal each.

In the second semi-finals, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, ousted Chitkara International School, Sector 25, (2-1). Neeraj scored two goals for the winning side, while Devjot scored one for the Sector 25 team.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, St Xavier’s defeated AKSIPS Sector 45, (3-1); Guru Nanak Public School ousted St Kabir School (3-1); Chitkara School defeated Doon International School (4-0); and Tribune Model School defeated Ashiana School (4-2).

In the boys’ U-12 league matches, St Xavier’s team defeated Shishu Niketan School, Sector 43, (6-1). Yuvraj scored two goals, while Rishab Tiwari, Aarav, Bhavyaveer and Shivansh added one each in the winning tally. Karandeep Singh scored the lone consoling goal for the losing side.

St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, and St Kabir School, Sector 26, played a (1-1) draw. Akash scored a goal for the Sector 44 team, while Krishiv added one for the losing side. St Xavier’s (B Team) defeated AKSIPS, Sector 45, (3-0). Rishit, Shivan and Jaskirat scored one goal each for the winning side. Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated Chitkara International School (2-0).

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, played a goalless draw against Shishu Niketan School, Sector 43. St Kabir School outplayed Chitkara School (2-0). Tamish and Krishiv added one goal each.

