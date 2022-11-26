School notes: St Xavier's High, Mohali

The school, in association with “Savlon Swasth India Mission”, organised an awareness presentation on health and hygiene for grades 1 to 5. The presentation aimed at inducing behavioural changes among children via fun activities that encourage healthy habits and how students could keep themselves away from diseases and infections.

Hansraj Public, Panchkula

A workshop on kathak, a classical dance form, was organised in association with SPICMACAY as a part of the ongoing heritage week celebrations at the school. Kathak exponent Sanjeet Gangani put up various acts through dance before an enchanted audience. He taught the nuances of the dance form to the students who were very keen on learning more about the art. Later, he held an interactive session with the young learners.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school organised a visit to a police station of the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Mohali, for the students of class 6. The SHO of the police station, Ram Ratan, interacted with the students and told them about the functioning of a police station. He sensitised students to drug abuse and cybercrime. Students found the visit educative and enjoyable.

#Mohali