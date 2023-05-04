St Xavier's, Panchkula

To inculcate and encourage the feeling of confidence and presentation among tiny tots, Fantasy, a fancy dress competition, was organised at the junior wing of the school. The tiny tots were dressed up in different characters and spoke confidently about them. Headmistress Cynthia Shear appreciated the efforts put in by the students and parents to make the event a great success.

Blue Bird, Sector 16, Panchkula

The school organised an online counselling session on mental health awareness for students of classes VI to XI on the school premises. Guest speaker Nupur, Professor, Home Science College, Chandigarh, emphasised the importance of mental health and also addressed some ways to practise ‘Positive mental health’.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

The school observed World Book Day through a plethora of activities. The reading club of the school announced the theme as “Indigenous Languages” and organised a special session for students wherein they were told how reading different books could help them grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Students of primary classes made beautiful bookmarks and exchanged their favourite books with their friends. Students from classes IX and X participated in book cover designing and review writing activities.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The Eco and Environment Club, Qudrat, organised a tree plantation drive. A poster-making competition for students of classes VI to X was also organised. The theme of the competition was “Save Earth, Save Life”.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

To mark and celebrate International Day of Millets, students of the school went presented a short play emphasising the importance of consumption of millets in each household. Awareness was also created by encouraging students to bring any form of millet in their tiffins. The health benefits of these essential food grains were highlighted by the health club members.