St Xavier’s, St Kabir lift football trophies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Hosts St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, won the six-a-side (U-17) football tournament by logging a 3-1 win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25.

Ujjwal starred in the team’s win by scoring two goals. Defender Jaiyan scored an own goal raising the hosts tally to three goals. Jaiyan later scored a goal for the Sector 25 team in the dying minutes.

St John’s High School, Sector 26, recorded a 2-0 (tie-break) win over St Kabir School, Sector 26, to finish third in the tournament. The match ended 1-1 draw in the stipulated time.

In the boys’ U-13 final, St Kabir School got the better of the hosts by a solitary goal. Gurbeant scored the only goal of the match. AKSIPS, Sector 45, claimed the third position by logging a 3-1 win over Chitkara International School.

Naman (top scorer), Hrishesh (best goalkeeper) and Jai (best player) were awarded in the U-13 category, while in the U-17 category, Divyansh (top scorer), Arnav Dutta (best goalkeeper) and Ujjwal (best player) were honoured. I William, Chairman, St Xavier’s Group of Schools, and Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal, St Xavier’s School, gave away the prizes.

