STA asks cabbies to pay entry fee

Chandigarh, February 25
The State Transport Authority (STA) has directed the owners or drivers of cabs to deposit the pending dues.
An official spokesperson said during a drive conducted by the enforcement staff of the STA, it came to light that cabs registered in Punjab and Haryana that were plying in Chandigarh carrying “All India Tourist Permit” and were attached with Ola and Uber (aggregator companies) had not deposited the entry fee of Rs1,000 per quarter as per the Aggregator Rules-2017, which was causing a loss of revenue to the UT Administration.
The owners or drivers of the cabs have been directed to deposit the pending dues in the office of Secretary, STA. —
