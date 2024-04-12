Panchkula hospital staff booked for negligence over Raipur Rani woman’s death

Panchkula, April 11
Two days after the death of a woman who had given birth to a child at the Sector 6 Civil Hospital, the Panchkula police have registered a case of negligence in duty against unidentified staff of the hospital.
The matter had come to light after Kajal of Raipur Rani, who had recently given birth, was found injured outside the emergency ward of the hospital on April 5. Her brother Mohanlal claimed his sister had been injured during the morning hours due to the negligence of the hospital staff. The woman was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh, where she died on April 9.
The death led to an uproar among family and relatives who gathered at the hospital. The medical board of the hospital submitted a report, and the district police formed a special team led by Panchkula ACP Harvinder Singh to investigate the matter.
ACP Harvinder said the SIT had found negligence on the part of unidentified hospital staff, adding that a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC had been registered at the Sector 7 police station.
