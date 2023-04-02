 Staff crunch plagues Mohali : The Tribune India

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

54 m Reach of hydraulic platform

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 1

Fire wing of the local municipal corporation has nine vehicles, including six fire engines, one advanced rescue vehicle and one hydraulic platform, but only three dedicated drivers for these. None of the fire engines is fully geared for firefighting operations in high-rises.

More than the fire engines, it is the shortage of personnel that causes a delay in emergency situations.

A city with several installations of national and international significance, Mohali has several high-rises, including housing societies as tall as more than 85 metres. The ATS housing society is the tallest one with a height of 88 metres. The buildings at Homeland, Wave and Hero Homes housing societies are more than 80 metres in height. However, the hydraulic platform the MC can rise only up to 54 metres. Its water jets can reach a further height of up to 10 metres.

Chief Fire Officer Jaswinder Singh Bhangu said, “The municipal corporation has written to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to provide it with a fire engine that is effective up to a height of 90 metres.”

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said, “There are many high-rises approved by GMADA. Many national and international events take place here, so there is a dire need for advanced fire engines. GMADA should procure the equipment, which is costly, for the safety of the public.”

Meanwhile, officials concerned said there was a shortage of dedicated drivers. Other staff are often deputed to drive fire engines. With fire personnel being put on VIP duties most of the time, fire engines are requisitioned from Zirakpur, Lalru and nearby areas in case of fire.

A new fire station and training centre is to become operational in Sector 78 soon.

